Albert A. Corrado, 90, of Gravel Road, Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Aug. 6 at Geneva General Hospital.
Born in Hazleton, he has been a resident of Seneca Falls since 1960 and was retired from General Electric after 40 years of service being involved in the purchasing and accounting department.
Albert was proud to had served in the U.S. Navy in 1946 to 1949.
He was a huge Syracuse University sports fan and the New York Yankees. He and his wife, Marilyn Standish Corrado, celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary this past July. Albert mostly enjoyed time with his family.
He was preceded in death by a son, Jon Corrado, in June 1977, and nine siblings.
Surviving, besides his wife, Marilyn, are a son, James (Catherine) Corrado, Penfield; two grandchildren, Kevin (Rebecca Spampinato) Corrado, Rochester; and Amanda Corrado, Penfield; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Aug. 12 at Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home Inc., 32 State St., Seneca Falls, N.Y., with Father Mike Merritt from St. Patrick's Catholic Church officiating. Internment followed in Spring Brook Cemetery in Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Kindly consider contributions to the in memory of Albert.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 15, 2019