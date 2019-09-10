|
Albert F. Croce, 89, of Conyngham, passed away Monday morning at Nottingham Village in Northumberland, following a lengthy illness.
Born in Weston on Jan. 4, 1930, he was the son of the late Archangelo and Marie (Palaver) Croce and had spent the past 12 years in Conyngham, after residing in Fern Glen for 46 years.
Albert was a Welder for All-Steel and was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard. He was a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Weston. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and a former member of the Black Creek Sportsman's Club.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by two sisters, Pia Buffone and Clementine Flaim, and a brother, Eugene Croce.
Surviving are his loving wife of 63 years the former Dorothy Skonieczny, to whom he was married on April 7, 1956; two daughters, Monica Weidick and her husband, Richard, Sugarloaf Twp.; and Valerie Shoop and her husband, Scott, Milton; four grandchildren, Kayla and Ryan Weidick; Kristin Rehm and her husband, Travis; and Nicole Shoop; and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Sacred Heart R.C. Church. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery.
Friends may call at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the .
Condolences can be entered and more information is available at www .harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 10, 2019