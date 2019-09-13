|
The funeral of Albert F. Croce, who passed away Monday at Nottingham Village, Northumberland, was held Thursday morning.
The Rev. Patrick McDowell celebrated a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Weston, and gave the final blessing in the parish cemetery.
Pallbearers were Rick Weidick and Scott Shoop, sons-in-law of the deceased; Ryan Weidick and Travis Rehm, grandsons, and Guy Buffone and Martin Palko, nephews.
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (West), Rock Glen, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 13, 2019