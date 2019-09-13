Home

Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1265 Rock Glen Rd
Rock Glen, PA 18246
(570) 384-3312
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Sacred Heart R.C. Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart R.C. Church

Albert F. Croce

Albert F. Croce Obituary
The funeral of Albert F. Croce, who passed away Monday at Nottingham Village, Northumberland, was held Thursday morning.

The Rev. Patrick McDowell celebrated a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Weston, and gave the final blessing in the parish cemetery.

Pallbearers were Rick Weidick and Scott Shoop, sons-in-law of the deceased; Ryan Weidick and Travis Rehm, grandsons, and Guy Buffone and Martin Palko, nephews.

Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (West), Rock Glen, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 13, 2019
