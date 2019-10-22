|
|
Albert Papada, 68, of Hazle Twp., passed away Friday.
Born in Pottsville, he was the son of the late Albert and Helen (Skibble) Papada.
Al was a teacher in the Hazleton Area School District for 23 years before retiring and taking a position as a principal in the Pine Grove Area School District. He held that position for 9 years.
Al had an entrepreneurial nature. He engaged in several businesses including insurance sales. He was an avid outdoorsman and was a member of Trout Unlimited and the National Wild Turkey Federation.
Surviving are his wife, the former Rose Saullo; son, Dante, and his wife, Jacquelyn Lyons, Downingtown; daughter, Jessica Lynn Swarr, and husband, Dan, Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchildren Levi Papada and Raphael Swarr; a brother, Andrew, and wife, Christine, and a sister, Mary Hunt, and husband, Dan, all in Florida. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
The funeral will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. from Fierro Funeral Home, 26 W. Second St., Hazleton, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Most Precious Blood Church. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 22, 2019