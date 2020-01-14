|
|
Alberto Peguero, M.D., 75, passed away Sunday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton with his loving wife and niece by his side.
Alberto loved music, new technology and, most of all, his family. He was a longtime resident of Hazleton, where he owned a medical practice and several businesses over the years.
Dr. Peguero was born Sept. 11, 1944, to Josefina Fournier and Dr. Alberto Peguero and raised in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
Alberto graduated with honors from medical school on Oct. 28, 1971, at the Universidad Autonoma de Santo Domingo. In 1978, he began the establishment of a thriving medical practice that brought the first urgent care medical center and technologically advanced vascular lab to Northeast Pennsylvania in 1981. His selfless service and diligent practice served the likes of many in need until he medically retired in 2003.
He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Maria Peguero, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; children, Albert "Albie" A. Peguero; and Mary Stevens, Linden, Va.; Albert J. Peguero and Annie; Charles Peguero and Ksenia, Reston, Va.; Tirso and Andrea, Del Río-Peguero, San Francisco; Lara and Robert Stemp, Villa Park, Ill.; grandchildren, Evan, Lilia, Autumn and Sophia; his cousins, Helen, Raysa, Hector, Odette and Gumer; and family friends, Drs. Tirso and Corina Ramirez.
His funeral will be held Friday at 11 a.m. from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums.
Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, 49 S. Hunter Highway, Drums.
Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 14, 2020