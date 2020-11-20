Home

McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home
249 Centre St
Freeland, PA 18224
(570) 636-0540
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home
249 Centre St
Freeland, PA 18224
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 23, 2020
6:00 PM
McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home
249 Centre St
Freeland, PA 18224
View Map

Alejandro Palacios-Simms

Alejandro Palacios-Simms Obituary

Alejandro Palacios-Simms, 16, of Hazleton, passed away Nov. 13 at his home.

Born in Hazleton, he was the son of Juancarlos Palacios-Mahuiz and Mallisa L. Simms.

Alejandro was a student at the Hazleton Area Career Center.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are brothers, Omar Palacios, Hazleton; Charlie Palacios, Hazleton; De'Michael Simms, Hazleton; Kegan Palacios, Freeland; and Talon Palacios, Freeland; sisters, Yalena Simms, Hazleton; and Juliana Simms, Hazleton. Also surviving are many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to attend viewing and services, conducted by Pastor Marvin, from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland.

Alejandro's favorite color was red and the family respectfully requests that those attending the services please wear something red if possible. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, everyone must wear a mask and follow all additional guidelines.


