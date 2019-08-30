Home

Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home
412 West Main Street
Ringtown, PA 17967
(570) 889-3804
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Cemetery
Zion Grove, PA
View Map

Alexander W. Kosatschkow


1946 - 2019
Alexander W. Kosatschkow Obituary
Alexander W. Kosatschkow, 73, of Zion Grove, passed away Thursday, at his residence.

Alexander was born in Brodenkirchen, Germany, on March 26, 1946, a son of Rosa Mayer of New Jersey.

He served in the U.S. Army as a SP4 in the Vietnam War, where he received the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Vietnam Distinguished Service Medal. He was also a member of the 3rd Infantry "Old Guard" and participated in the burial of President John F. Kennedy.

He worked as a electrician in the area and was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Nuremberg.

He is survived by his wife, Miriam (Peterson) Kosatschkow, and by his children, Amy Kile, Berwick; Alexander Kosatschkow, Zion Grove; Elizabeth Raibeck, Schuylkill Haven, and Mary Kosatschkow, Allentown.

Also surviving are brothers and sisters, Rose Mayer; Maria Kosatschkow, Sirina Kamieniecki, Annette Nieroda, Victor and John Kosatschkow along with five grandchildren and two great- grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside memorial service with military honors Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Zion Grove, with the Rev. Craig Zimmerman officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fisher House Foundation.

You may leave an online condolence at www.ringtownfuneral.com.

Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, Ringtown, is assisting Alexander's family during their time of need.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 30, 2019
