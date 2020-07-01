|
Alexandra Marie "Sandy" Hadzick of Walnut Street, Freeland, passed away peacefully in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest Monday after complications from a longtime illness.
Sandy was born March 9, 1947, in Hazleton, and was raised in Freeland and spent her life there.
She was preceded in death by her infant son, Jonathan.
Sandy leaves behind her loving husband and best friend Michael, with whom she shared 50 years of marriage. She is also survived by her children, Cynthia Walker and husband, Jonathan, and their children, Morgan, Matthew and Adam, Heathrow, Fla.; Michael Hadzick Jr., Freeland; Nathan Hadzick and wife, Leena, and their children, Livi, Sofi, Siri, Nate and Lola, Lincoln University; and Jeremy Hadzick and his daughters, Samantha and Abigail, Sumter, S.C.
Sandy also leaves behind her church family at Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland, and longtime loving and caring friends and neighbors, Stephen and Earlene Potucek.
Sandy devoted her life to her family. She was a loving wife and mother, but most recently the role that brought her the greatest joy in life was being a grandmother. Sandy loved spending time with her grandchildren and she will be deeply missed.
Sandy was an active volunteer in her community and loved reading, puzzles and gardening. She faithfully prepared feeders for hummingbirds and enjoyed when they came to visit her feeders and flowers.
A Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be celebrated privately.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 1, 2020