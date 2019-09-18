|
|
Sister Alice Doggett, RSM, a member of the Institute of the Sisters of Mercy, died Monday at Mercy Center, Dallas.
Sister Alice was born Feb. 9, 1938, in Hazleton, and was the daughter of John and Isabel Martin Doggett. She graduated from St. Gabriel's High School and received her bachelor's degree in elementary education from Misericordia University and her master's degree from Scranton University.
Sister Alice entered the Sisters of Mercy on Sept. 8, 1956, and professed her vows on Aug. 16, 1959. During her years of ministry in education, Sister Alice taught in the Diocese of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Scranton. She served as principal at Holy Family School in New Philadelphia; St. Ignatius Middle School, Kingston; and Honesdale Catholic School.
Having completed her years in the ministry education, Sister Alice became the receptionist in the Sisters of Mercy Administration Office in Dallas. She was affectionately referred to as "Alice the Voice of Dallas." The caller was always greeted with a friendly voice. Sister Alice was always ready with a joke or story which she shared with anyone in need of a smile. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Sister Alice was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Jack and Joseph; and her sisters, Catherine McGuire and Sister Judith Doggett, RSM.
She is survived by her sister, Isabel Gorski, Reston, Va.; her brother, Robert Doggett and his wife, Carole, Collegeville; several nieces and nephews; many grand nieces and grand nephews; and her Sisters of Mercy.
The celebration of her life will begin Friday with a prayer service at 9 a.m. followed by visiting until 10:15 a.m. in the chapel at Mercy Center, Dallas.
The funeral Mass will be begin at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.
Memorial offerings in honor of Sister Alice may be made to the Sisters of Mercy P.O. Box 370, Dallas, PA 18612.
Condolences can be sent to www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 18, 2019