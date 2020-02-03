|
Alice Erwin Granda, 83, of Lehighton and formerly of McAdoo, died Friday at St. Luke's Lehighton Campus, Lehighton.
Born in McAdoo, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Catherine Anilosky Erwin.
She was a member of the former St. Kunegunda's Church, McAdoo.
She was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching Penn State football along with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Alice enjoyed doing word search puzzles and watching "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy."
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her loving husband, Fred A. Granda, to whom she was married 30 years; and sisters, Dorothy Giltner, Lucille Chaya, Catherine Wargo and Esther Erwin.
Surviving are daughters, Carolyn Colclough, with whom she resided; Alice Theresa Cavaciuti, New Castle, Del.; Diane M. Amos, Bear, Del.; sister, Julianne Patton and husband, Charles, North Wales; brother-in-law, John Chaya, Drums; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Stanley E. Anilosky Funeral Home, McAdoo.
Interment will follow in St. Kunegunda's Cemetery, McAdoo.
Friends may call Wednesday from noon until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Standard-Speaker from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020