Alice Jean Gudanowski, 67, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, of Green Valley, Ariz., passed away peacefully Friday.
Born in Hazleton, Alice was the daughter of the late Henry J., and Aretta "Rita" (Strohl) Eroh.
Surviving are husband of 49 years, Bruce Joseph Gudanowski; sons, Chris Gudanowski and wife, Cherie, Tucson, Ariz., and Daniel Gudanowski and wife, Jackie, Sahuarita, Ariz., and their daughter, Emily; and sister, Sharon; Adrian and her husband, Joseph, Reno, Nev.; brothers, Ronald Eroh and his wife, Amy; and Philip Eroh and his wife, Catherine, all of Weatherly.
A graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in Levittown, Alice worked for Kmart, retiring as a department manager.
Alice loved the outdoors, hiking, canoeing and vacationing to new places.
Alice's favorite place was Lancaster County, where she enjoyed observing the Amish and how they lived. Alice also enjoyed reading, listening to music, and dancing.
Alice cherished her family. She considered holidays with loved ones, spending time with her sons and playing with her granddaughter, Emily, to be the most special moments. Finally, Alice was a spiritual woman, committed to serving Christ, and attended church throughout her life.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Philip J. Jeffires Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly.
Funeral services will take place Friday at 11 a.m. from the funeral home.
Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. Friday until time of services.
Memorials can be sent in her name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Weatherly.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 17, 2020