Alice L. Herring, 76, of Beaver Brook, passed away Monday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Stella (Laganoski) Nester.
Alice was a member of Welsh Congregational Church, Hazle Village.
Prior to retiring, she had worked in the local garment industry for many years and lastly at Altadis Inc., McAdoo.
Alice was an avid Phillies fan and enjoyed playing cards with her family.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, John "Butch" Herring Jr., in June 2019; brother, Russell Nester; and sisters, Irene Fuehrer and Margaret Parsons.
Surviving are her sons, John W. Herring III and wife, Amy, Lehighton; and Michael Herring, Audenried; granddaughters, Amanda and Martina Herring; brothers, David Nester and wife, Linda, McAdoo; and Nicholas Nester, McAdoo; sister, Loretta Kotsko, Beaver Brook; and nieces and nephews.
The Rev. Melvin S. Mundie will conduct the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Damiano Funeral Home Inc., Blaine and Cleveland streets, McAdoo. Interment will follow in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.
Calling hours will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 26, 2019