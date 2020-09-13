Home

Fierro Funeral Service - Hazleton
26 West 2nd Street
Hazelton, PA 18201
(570) 454-1561

Alice Marie Davidson

Alice Marie Davidson Obituary

Alice Marie Davidson, 59, of Harwood, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at her residence. Born in Sayre, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Elsie Lent Davidson.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her brother, Daniel.

Surviving are her companion, William Deeble; a brother, David and wife, Evette; sisters, Laurie Miller and husband, JD; and Sandra McCarthy and husband, Robert.

Services will be held at a later date. Fierro Funeral Service, Inc. is assisting the family with the arrangements.


