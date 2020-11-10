Home

POWERED BY

Services
McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home
249 Centre St
Freeland, PA 18224
(570) 636-0540

Allen R. Schell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen R. Schell Obituary

Allen R. Schell, 60, of White Haven passed away Monday afternoon at his home.

Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Jonas and Bertha (Reinmiller) Schell Sr.

Allen was a self-employed general contractor. He was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Freeland.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were a brother, Jonas Schell Jr.; and sisters, Mary Schell and Linda Blanyar.

Surviving are his wife, the former Barbara Searfoss, at home; a son, Barry J. Searfoss, Kentucky; daughters, Angela M. Schell, Hazle Twp.; and Pamela A. Schell, Hazle Twp.; a brother, Wayne Schell and wife, Diane, White Haven; a sister, Sueann Mount and husband, Timothy, White Haven; grandchildren, Owen Searfoss, Khloe Gunderman and Kiley Crisante; and several nieces and nephews.

Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -