Alma D. Yale, 85, of Hazleton, passed away Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late William C. and Alma (Crouse) Dorneman and was a member of Most Precious Blood Church, Hazleton.
She was a 1952 graduate of Hazleton High School and was very active with their reunion committee. She was involved with Rubbermaid Tupperware, was the receptionist at Degenhart Chiropractic and most recently was associated with all aspects of the Abbey Coffee House. Although she worked outside the home, her passion and priorities were her children, grandchildren and great-grandson.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Dominic T. Yale Jr., in 1979; brothers, Harry, William and infant, John Robert Dorneman; and sisters, Marion Whitfield, Dorothy Diefenderfer, Mildred Connor, Gladys Trella, Kathryn Onder and Martha DeJoseph. She was the last surviving member of her parents and siblings.
Surviving are her son, Dominic "Tom" Yale III and his wife, Pamela, Drums; daughters, Paula A. Yale, Scranton; Sally A. Yale, with whom she resided; and Dina A. Goffa, Sugarloaf Twp.; grandchildren, Dominic T. Yale IV and his wife, Nikki; Elizabeth Yale; Alexandra Maldonado and her husband, Josh; Abigiail, Gabrielle and Caroline Goffa; great-grandson, Logan Thomas Yale, with whom she had a special bond; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews; several cousins; and numerous friends.
Due to restrictions, private burial services will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and Zoom information can be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 14, 2020