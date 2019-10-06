|
|
Alphonse M. Rish, 103, of White Haven, gently passed away Saturday afternoon at his residence.
Born in Freeland, he was the son of the late Simon and Anna (Kujat) Rish.
He served in the U.S. Army during World War II, and was a member of American Legion Post 473 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5010.
Many years ago, Alphonse retired from the L.S. Lee and Sons Co., Harrisburg, where he had been employed in the highway maintenance department.
He was of the Catholic faith.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife, Jean, in 2009; sons, Anthony and Alan; brothers, Bernard and John; and sisters, Stella Stepansky and Josephine Krull.
Surviving are daughters, Bernice Ondish and husband, William, Sandy Run; Lydia Witchin, Sandy Run; Christina Rish, Lebanon; and Renee Rish, Suffolk, Va. Also surviving are sisters, Eleanor Rish, New Hampshire; Anna Rish, Freeland; 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel of Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Entombment will follow in that cemetery.
Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 6, 2019