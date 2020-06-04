|
Alvan Markle III died at his home in Bryn Mawr on Friday, two weeks short of his 102nd birthday.
He was the eldest son of Alvan Markle Jr. and Gladys Jones Markle, Hazleton, and came from a family prominent in banking and the anthracite coal business. He was a graduate of Fay School, The Hill School, Yale University and the Command and General Staff College.
A patriotic citizen-soldier, Capt. Markle served in World War II as a battalion staff officer and commanded a heavy artillery battery in Europe in five campaigns, for which he was awarded the Croix de Guerre avec Étoile Vermeil by Gen. de Gaulle and five bronze campaign stars. In 2015, the president of the French Republic named him a chevalier of the Legion of Honor for his personal contribution to the liberation of France. During the Korean War, he rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel and served as assistant chief of staff, G-2 of the 28th Infantry Division and as maneuver director of the VI Corps exercises. His military memoirs will shortly be on file at the Library of Congress.
Toward the end of his life, he worked to correct a historical wrong concerning the worst friendly fire incident of World War II that occurred during Operation Cobra (The Normandy Breakout) ,for which the U.S. Army harshly criticized the U.S. Eighth Air Force (then the Army Air Corps). His account can be viewed at https://www.dropbox.com/s/urh0teob1frxdj7/8th%20lecture%20Cobra....mp4?d1=0.
Having the best vantage point of any one in Normandy atop a tall observation post in a tree, he personally observed on July 25, 1944, that our planes, in spite of heavy anti-aircraft fire which inflicted many losses, bravely flew parallel to the enemy lines at a low 10,000 feet and not across them at high altitude, as has been assumed. The bombs that killed 111 GIs and Lt. Gen. Leslie J. McNair and wounded 490 others were dropped on their position as the result of an ill-timed wind that slowly blew the dust cloud that arose from the lead bombers strikes over our own troops, misleading following bombers concerning the target.
