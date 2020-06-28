Home

Amelia Capozzelli

Amelia Capozzelli Obituary
Amelia Capozzelli, 88, of Hazle Twp. passed away Friday evening surrounded by her loving family.

Born in New York City, she was a daughter of the late Francesco and Carmella (Fierro) Guaragna. Prior to retiring, Amelia worked for the Continental Can Corporation for 25 years.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, Leonard Capozzelli.

Surviving are her children, Maria Capozzelli and fiancé, Bob Belusko, Conyngham; and Mark Capozzelli and wife, Tressie, Gun Barrel City, Texas; grandchildren, Zachary Leonard; and Justin, Kimberly and Amanda Capozzelli; sister, Eleanor Zuidema and husband, David, Midland Park, N.J.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Fierro Funeral Home, 26 W. Second St., Hazleton. Private interment services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Bowery Mission of New York at Bowery.org would be appreciated.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 28, 2020
