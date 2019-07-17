Services Butler Chapel - Drums 530 W. Butler Drive Drums , PA 18222 (570) 708-3084 Amy K. Vitek

Add a Memory Share This Page Email Amy Kimberly Vitek, 45, of South Cedar Street, Hazleton, died Sunday afternoon at her home while surrounded by her family.



Born in Hazleton on May 27, 1974, she was a daughter of Walter and Kathryn (Burger) Bevans of Hazleton.



A 1992 graduate of West Hazleton High School, Amy continued her education, graduating magna cum laude with a master's degree from King's College.



For the past 25 years, she was employed by Internal Medicine Associates of Hazleton, where she was currently a physician's assistant, working side by side with her dear friend, Dr. Leocadia Prawdzik, who over the years was like a second mother to Amy.



She also teamed up with her sisters and was part owner of Imagination Station, a children's day care located in Hazleton.



Amy liked listening to music and attending concerts. She truly enjoyed her job and the people she met through it. But her true love was spending time with her family, especially her son, nieces and nephews.



Preceding her in death were her maternal grandfather, Carl Burger, and paternal grandparents, Roy and Dora Bevans.



Surviving, in addition to her parents, are her husband, Chris Vitek; son, Darius Vitek; brother, Walter Bevans, Jeanesville; and sisters, Andrea Dercole and her husband, Mario, Drums; Missie Jacoby and her husband, Kevin, Drums; Samantha Osifat and her husband, Joseph, Drums; and Amanda Heck and her husband Joshua, Hazleton. Also surviving are her maternal grandmother, Shirley Evans, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



A Celebration of Life will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Capriotti's Catering, 1 Banks Ave., McAdoo. Friends and family are asked to bring a picture of Amy and, throughout the evening, are encouraged to share stories of experiences shared with her.



Memorial Donations, care of Chris Vitek, 193 S. Cedar St., Hazleton, PA 18201, will be used to help fund a college tuition account for Amy's son, Darius.



Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home Inc. is assisting the family through their Butler Chapel.



Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.

