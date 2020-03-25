|
|
Andrea C. Andrefsky, 81, of Hazleton passed away in her home Sunday.
Born in Berwick on March 26, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Rose (Martini) and Neil Matz. She graduated from Hazleton High School in 1955 and worked for Stroehmann Bakery and Penn Dairies. She was married to John Andrefsky on April 20, 1963. She had two children, John and Desiree Andrefsky. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church, Hazleton. She loved cooking and baking and spending time at the shore. She would have celebrated her 82nd birthday on March 26 and her 57th wedding anniversary on April 20.
Andrea is survived by her husband, John; her daughter, Desiree; her son, John and his wife, Nancy, and their children, John, Lauren, Kevin and Julia.
Andrea was preceded in death by her brother, Vito Matz.
Private services will be held at Our Lady of Grace Church.
Fierro Funeral Service Inc., Hazleton, will assist the family with all arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 25, 2020