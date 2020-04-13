|
Andrea M. Drozic, 70, of White Haven passed away Sunday morning at her home.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Aileen (Nowak) McLovich.
She was a graduate of Freeland High School, and earned a bachelor of science degree in secondary education at East Stroudsburg University. She furthered her education at the University of Scranton and received her master's degree.
Her employment career included the Chichester School District, Boothwyn, as a Spanish teacher, the Keystone Job Corps Center, Drums, as English as a second language teacher, and finally retired after 38 total years of employment at Pittsburgh Job Corps Center, Pittsburgh, as the center's director.
Andrea was passionate about her teaching career and cherished the time she spent in the classrooms with her students. She was known for her warm smile, tender touch and fun-loving ways. She enriched the lives of all who knew her and was truly a special person whose absence will be felt for years to come.
She was a former member of St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church, Freeland, and a current member of Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland, and American Legion Auxiliary Post 473.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Paul T. Drozic, in 2006; and a brother, Richard W. McLovich, in 2000.
Surviving are Bonnie Drozic, a sister-in-law; Ted Drozic, a brother-in-law, who were both her caregivers; other brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; cousins; friends; and her forever companion, Labrador retriever, Isabella.
The Rev. Peter O'Rourke will conduct private services and final blessings at the convenience of the family.
McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020