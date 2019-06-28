Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNulty Funeral Home
494 E Butler Dr
Freeland, PA 18224
(570) 636-3330

Andrew G. Hannisick Jr.

Add a Memory
Andrew G. Hannisick Jr. Obituary
Andrew G. "Hutch" Hannisick Jr., 66, of Upper Lehigh, passed away Wednesday at his son's home in South Carolina.

Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Andrew and Irene (Malchitsky) Hannisick Sr.

He was of the Catholic faith.

Andy was employed 36 years by Garland Industries, Freeland, as an assembler.

He loved NASCAR, Led Zeppelin, Stevie Nicks and ZZ Top, Mecum, Barrett Jackson auctions and anything car or truck related.

Surviving are his son, Randy and his wife, Melissa, Upper Lehigh; daughters, Heather, White Haven; and Keri Slaga and her husband, Michael, Weatherly; sister, Nancy Quinn and her husband, Robert, Freeland; grandchildren, Tyler and Brianne Slaga, Willow Hauze and Andrew Barron; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be celebrated Tuesday at McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Burial will be at a later date in St. John's Cemetery, Freeland.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now