Andrew G. "Hutch" Hannisick Jr., 66, of Upper Lehigh, passed away Wednesday at his son's home in South Carolina.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Andrew and Irene (Malchitsky) Hannisick Sr.
He was of the Catholic faith.
Andy was employed 36 years by Garland Industries, Freeland, as an assembler.
He loved NASCAR, Led Zeppelin, Stevie Nicks and ZZ Top, Mecum, Barrett Jackson auctions and anything car or truck related.
Surviving are his son, Randy and his wife, Melissa, Upper Lehigh; daughters, Heather, White Haven; and Keri Slaga and her husband, Michael, Weatherly; sister, Nancy Quinn and her husband, Robert, Freeland; grandchildren, Tyler and Brianne Slaga, Willow Hauze and Andrew Barron; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be celebrated Tuesday at McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Burial will be at a later date in St. John's Cemetery, Freeland.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 28, 2019