Andrew J. Skuntz, 95, of Humboldt passed away Monday at St. Luke Manor, where he had been a guest.
He was born in Humboldt, son of the late Andrew and Anna (Duraka) Skuntz. He was a member of the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph, Hazleton.
A veteran of World War II, he served in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the Harwood Fire Company and local Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Prior to retiring, he was employed by Sears as a TV and appliance repairman for many years.
He enjoyed his woodworking and was a handyman that could repair anything.
He was preceded in death by his wife of over 67 years, Joan (Zitvogel) Skuntz, on April 29; and siblings, John Skuntz, Mary Prokop and Anna Voytko. He was the last surviving member of his parents and siblings.
He is survived by his two children, Andrew Skuntz and his wife, Eileen, Humboldt; Kathleen Smith and her husband, Barry, Ephrata; three grandchildren, Brent Smith, Jericha Skuntz and Steven Bridge; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Andrew's memory can be made to the . He was a kidney transplant survivor for over 20 years.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Laurels, Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton and Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest and St. Luke Manor for all the support and care given to Andrew and Joan.
Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton, and will be scheduled in July for both Joan and Andrew and will be announced at that time, with burial in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 24, 2020