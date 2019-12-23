|
|
Andrew Jason Lynn, 40, of Sugarloaf Twp. passed away Friday at his home.
Born in Berwick on Feb. 9, 1979, he was the son of Jody and Linda Turnbach DeShon, Sugarloaf Twp.; and biological father, Jeffrey Lynn, Berwick.
Andrew worked for Bemis Co., West Hazleton, for 17 years.
He was a Marine Corps veteran having served from 1997 to 2001. He was extremely proud to serve his country, and to be part of the Marine Corps family.
He was a member of the Valley Vets Post No. 8161, Conyngham, and volunteered at the Butler Twp. Garden Center, where he practiced his love of gardening. He also enjoyed white water rafting, hiking, swimming, beekeeping, four wheeling, wine making and going to Peace of Mind Yoga.In younger years, he worked at Sally's Country Inn, Sugarloaf Twp.
He was a member of Columbia County 4H Club, the Saddle Sores, where he was able to pursue his love of riding his heart horse Candy Bar as an equine gamer; with barrels being his favorite. Andrew was a leader who took great pleasure in teaching and helping others and liked trying new things. He was a hard worker who dedicated himself to whatever he was doing.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Joshua DeShon; maternal grandfather, Ted Turnbach; and his paternal grandparents, Guy and Hope Lynn.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his maternal grandmother, Caroline Turnbach, Sugarloaf Twp.; a sister, Amy Noss and her husband, John, Shickshinny; a brother, Aaron Payne, Sugarloaf Twp.; companion, Katie Miller, Jeddo; special family friends, Jaclin Hoffner, Rock Glen; and Fay Wagner, Drums; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, and a niece.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Christ UCC, 460 S. Main St., Conyngham. Friends may call at the church from 6 p.m. to service time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Butler Twp. Garden Center at www.digclds.org or veterans healing group, Mission22.com. Condolences can be entered and information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 23, 2019