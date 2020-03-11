|
Andrew Joseph Gutosky, 30, of Weatherly passed away March 1.
He was born on Nov. 1, 1989, to Patricia Gutosky Miller and Mark Strizak.
Andrew was a graduate of Weatherly Area High School.
Andrew enjoyed tinkering with all kinds of machinery. There wasn't a piece of equipment that he didn't want to learn to operate or fix. Andrew was employed at American Eagle as a maintenance mechanic.
Andrew was a connoisseur of craft beers, loved to go to the casino and hang out with his friends.
Everywhere Andrew went, he touched the lives of those that he met.
Andrew is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Mary and Joe Gutosky, and paternal grandparents, Helen and George Strizak.
Andrew is survived by his parents, Patricia Gutosky Miller and husband, Jody; and Mark Strizak and his wife, Debbie; sisters, Catherine Strizak and boyfriend, Tyler Payne; Amanda Miller; Ashley Miller and fiancée, Cody Campion; Kristen Miller and fiancée, Nick Getten; a brother, Jody R. Miller and fiancée, Becky Ravina; aunts, Mary Theresa Gutosky and fiancée Jack Gabos; Susan Prusak; and Karen Ayers; cousins, Bonnie Torre and husband, Aristide and Ciro; Christian Bennet and children, Mikalya and Mason; Samson Walton and Angelica Heisler; Salvatore Azzaro and Tiffany Morresi; Alex Marriott and wife, Lyndse; Brianna Marriott; and other family and friends.
A private memorial service was held at the convenience of the family.
Andrew chose to be a tissue donor for The Gift of Life.
Funeral arrangements were handled by McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, Freeland.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 11, 2020