|
|
Andrew Riotto, 83, of Brandon, Fla., passed away Monday after a battle with cancer.
He was the son of the late Anthony and Mary Riotto. Growing up in McAdoo, he graduated from Hazleton High School. He relocated to Florida and retired from TECO. He also served in the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his wife, the former Sharon Evans; sons, Andy Jr. (Kathy), Lake City, Fla.; Chris (Denise), Riverview, Fla.; and Michael (Marissa), Scars-dale, N.Y. Also surviving are four grandchildren, and sisters, Vincenette Skotek, McAdoo; and Margaret Nelmes, Hazleton; and brother, Joseph, Rock Glen.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his sister, Marie Yackimowicz.
A memorial service was held Saturday at Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, Riverview, Fla.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 22, 2019