Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview
6919 Providence Road
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 677-9494

Andrew J.Riotto Sr.

Add a Memory
Andrew J.Riotto Sr. Obituary
Andrew Riotto, 83, of Brandon, Fla., passed away Monday after a battle with cancer.

He was the son of the late Anthony and Mary Riotto. Growing up in McAdoo, he graduated from Hazleton High School. He relocated to Florida and retired from TECO. He also served in the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his wife, the former Sharon Evans; sons, Andy Jr. (Kathy), Lake City, Fla.; Chris (Denise), Riverview, Fla.; and Michael (Marissa), Scars-dale, N.Y. Also surviving are four grandchildren, and sisters, Vincenette Skotek, McAdoo; and Margaret Nelmes, Hazleton; and brother, Joseph, Rock Glen.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his sister, Marie Yackimowicz.  

A memorial service was held Saturday at Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, Riverview, Fla. 

logo

Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now