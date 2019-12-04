|
Andrew M. Batcho, 74, of McAdoo passed away suddenly Tuesday morning at his home.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Michael and Martha Petruncio Batcho.
He was a member of St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, McAdoo.
Andy was a Vietnam War veteran serving in the U.S. Navy.
Prior to retiring, he was a teacher for a number of years and also a former principal of St. John the Baptist U.C. Elementary School, Northampton. Also, Andy was a published author of various papers and short stories.
Surviving are his siblings, the Rev. Michael Batcho and the Rev. Robert Batcho, both of McAdoo; and Dr. Krystine Batcho, Syracuse, N.Y.; nephew, Dr. Zachary Batcho; and niece, Rebecca Yaworski.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Divine Liturgy with Office of Christian Burial Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's U.C. Church, McAdoo. The Rev. George Worschak will be the celebrant.
Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
No public calling hours are scheduled.
Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 4, 2019