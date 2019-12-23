|
Andrew Petuch, 88, of New Coxeville, loving husband of Marcella (Kuchera) Petuch, passed away peacefully at home after a lengthy illness.
He was born in Beaver Meadows, the son of Wassil and Mary (Supola) Petuch.
He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Beaver Meadows, where he was active in church affairs.
A veteran of the Navy, he served during the Korean War with the Navy Sea Bees for four years, attaining the rank of CDCN (driver constructionman).
He was a member of American Legion Post 383.
Prior to retiring, he was a drywall finisher for Dugan and Marcon for many years.
Andrew was a true sports lover. He was a member of a championship basketball team while serving in the Navy. He was active in youth sports. He was a manager for both Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball and served as an assistant coach for a CYO Pony League basketball team. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees fan.
He is preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Anna Petuch, Mary Stritz, Dorothy Balush, Rose Chunko, Joseph, John, Wassil, Michael and Becky Petuch.
He is survived by his wife and caregiver, the former Marcella Kuchera and children, Andrew J. Petuch and his wife, Mary Ann Rigotti Petuch, West Hazleton; Deborah Petuch Schwab and her husband, Jack, Bethlehem; and Mark Petuch and his wife, Trieste Schaefer Petuch, Burlington Twp.; a sister, Helen Kusko, Nesquehoning; two grandsons, Jason Schwab, St. Augustine, Fla.; Kyle Schwab, New York City; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held Friday at 10 a.m. from the Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc. Divine Liturgy with Office of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. at Ss. Peter & Paul B.C. Church, Beaver Meadows.
Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Friends and relatives may call Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home. Panahida will be 7 p.m. Thursday.
Published in Standard-Speaker from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019