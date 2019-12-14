|
|
Andrew R. Gasper, 82, of Hazleton died Dec. 6 at his residence.
He was born in Hazleton, the son of the late George and Josephine (Osmanski) Gasper.
He was a member of the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph.
A veteran, he served in the U.S. Army.
Prior to retiring, he was employed by Gilbert Associates as an engineer.
He is survived by a number of cousins.
The funeral will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Parish of Ss. Cyril & Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph, Hazleton, with a Mass of Christian Burial.
Friends and relatives may call Tuesday at the church from 9 to 10 a.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 14, 2019