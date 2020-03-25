|
Angeline C. Marsicano, 89, formerly of Freeland, passed away Sunday evening at Weatherwood, Weatherly.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Carlo and Mary (Alfieri) Romanelli. Until retiring, Angeline was a residental service aide at the White Haven Center. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Joseph Marsicano, in 2011; brothers, Michael, James, John, Carlo, Carmen and Louis Romanelli; a sister, Josephine Bachman; and a great-granddaughter, Shay Wilkinson.
Surviving are a son, Joseph Marsicano and wife, Heidi, Freeland; daughters, Nancy Hoffman, Weatherly; and Teresa Kundrick and husband, Brian, Pardeesville; brothers, Larry Romanelli and wife, Joan, Freeland; and Robert Romanelli and wife, Jean, Freeland; and grandchildren, Kevin Wilkinson and wife, Stacey, Lake City, Fla.; Kristin Bahm and husband, James, Clearwater, Fla.; Joseph Marsicano III and wife, Stacey, Mountain Top; Corey Marsicano, Wapwallopen; Michael Marsicano and wife, Megan, Ringwood, N.J.; Brandon Kundrick and wife, Allyson, Haddon Heights, N.J.; Matthew Kundrick, Hazleton; and Justin Fisher and wife, Stefanie, Dallas. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Drew Wilkinson, Lily Bahm, Zander Bahm, David Hall, Brittany Hall, Ryan Fisher and Kaylee Fisher; and many nieces and nephews.
The Rev. Michael Kloton will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday in the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland.
Burial will be in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Freeland.
Unfortunately, due to the virus, only family members will be allowed to attend the funeral Mass and burial.
Memorial donations in Angeline's name would be appreciated and can be sent to Immaculate Conception Parish, 898 Centre St., Freeland, PA 18224.
McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 25, 2020