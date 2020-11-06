Home

Frank J Bonin Funeral Home Inc
542-544 N Wyoming St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-3341

Angeline Lopo

Angeline Lopo Obituary

Angeline Lopo, 86, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Friday.

She was born in Hazleton, daughter of the late Nicholas and Catherine (Constance) Raico. She was a member of St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church.

Prior to retiring, she was a seamstress and worked for both Claddagh Bridal Shop and Deisroth's Department Store.

Angeline always enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Angeline is survived by her husband, Leo Lopo; her two daughters, Irene Shema, Hazle Twp.; Nanci Hilton and her husband, John, Hazle Twp.; her brother, Pasquale Raico and his wife, Patricia, Florida; four grandchildren, David Shema, Hazle Twp.; Jennifer Bissol and her husband, Jason, Nuremberg; Danielle Demshock and her husband, Daniel, Nuremberg; Kevin Hilton and his wife, Jaclyn, Danville; five great-grandchildren, Evan and Isabelle Bissol; Aubree and Cameron Hilton; and Dalena Demshock; and three nephews.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton, and are being held at the convenience of the family.


