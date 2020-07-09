|
Angeline M. Rizzo of Kelayres passed away Wednesday morning at home with her sister by her side.
Born in Kelayres, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (Chiodo) Rizzo.
Angeline was a member of the former Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, Kelayres, and of Church of All Saints, McAdoo. She was also a member of the McAdoo Prime Timers.
Prior to retiring, she was employed at Publix Shirt Factory, Hazleton.
Preceding her in death was her brother, Sandy A. Rizzo.
Surviving are her sister, Rose Rizzo, Kelayres; brother, Anthony Rizzo, Muncy; nieces, Donna Marie Ellis, Muncy; Terry Ann Abernatha, RN, Williamsport; Toni Marie Gosizk, Florida; Brittany Ellis, Florida; and Laura Gosizk, Florida.
Her funeral will be held Saturday. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in Church of All Saints, McAdoo. Monsignor Edward Zemanik will be the celebrant.
A private burial will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, McAdoo.
A calling hour will be held Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in Church of All Saints, McAdoo. Face masks are required and those attending are asked to practice social distancing.
Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 9, 2020