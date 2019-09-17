|
|
Anita Rossi, 84, of Hazleton passed away Monday morning at her home.
Born in Kelayres, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Santa (Tornebene) Notaro.
Anita was a member of Annunciation Parish at St. Gabriel's Church, Hazleton.
She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Paul Rossi; brother, Frank Notaro; and sisters, Santa Porpiglia, Nancy Riccio and Virginia Bumbulsky.
Surviving are her son, Michael Rossi, Hazleton; grandchildren, Shelby and Jeremy Rossi; sisters, Mary Lerario and her husband, Tony, Springfield; brothers, Stephen Notaro and his wife, Elaine, Norristown; Joseph Notaro and Jerry Notaro, both of Kelayres; and Mauro Notaro and his wife, Grace, Kline Twp.; and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held Saturday. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in Annunciation Parish, Hazleton.
Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Calling hours will be held Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Anita'a name to Meals on Wheels of Greater Hazleton, 1058 Peace St., Hazle Twp., PA 18202.
Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family.
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 17, 2019