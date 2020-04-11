|
Anita Sorletti, 78, of Hazleton passed away Thursday at St. Luke Pavilion.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Neil and Louise (Payne) Forte.
Prior to retiring, Anita worked at Young World, Hazleton.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her brother, Neil Forte II.
Surviving are her husband, Vincent J. Sorletti, they would have been married 60 years April 30; a son, Rick Sorletti and wife, Terri, Drums; and her grandson and light of her life, Vincent D. Sorletti.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family and are under the direction of Fierro Funeral Service Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 11, 2020