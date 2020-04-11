Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fierro Funeral Service - Hazleton
26 West 2nd Street
Hazelton, PA 18201
(570) 454-1561

Anita Sorletti

Add a Memory
Anita Sorletti Obituary
Anita Sorletti, 78, of Hazleton passed away Thursday at St. Luke Pavilion.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Neil and Louise (Payne) Forte.

Prior to retiring, Anita worked at Young World, Hazleton.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her brother, Neil Forte II.

Surviving are her husband, Vincent J. Sorletti, they would have been married 60 years April 30; a son, Rick Sorletti and wife, Terri, Drums; and her grandson and light of her life, Vincent D. Sorletti.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family and are under the direction of Fierro Funeral Service Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -