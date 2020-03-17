|
|
Ann C. Gregory, born Anna Cecelia Quinn, in Freeland, on Dec. 25, 1927, passed away March 10, to be reunited with her husband, the late William P. Gregory Sr.
She was a recent guest of Weatherwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Weatherly.
Ann was the daughter of the late Edward P. and Julia E. (Deitch) Quinn, Freeland. Along with her husband, Bill, she was predeceased by brothers, Joseph Quinn and Vincent Quinn; and sisters, Helen Quinn Hallett; Mary Quinn Thrash; and Grace Quinn Kimmel Komishock.
Surviving are her three children, Carol Gregory Hill, wife of the late Robert Hill, Drums; William "Bumps" Gregory and his wife, Diane, Weatherly; and Bruce Gregory and his wife, Becky, Weatherly; and brother, James Quinn, Freeland.
The "apples of her eyes" were most definitely her seven grandchildren, Troy, Heather, Brad, Blake, Austin, Evan and Anne. Nana will forever remain in their hearts.
Her 11 great-grandchildren will grow to know what a special woman their "Great-Nana" was.
Ann was salutatorian of her graduating class from St. Ann's, Freeland. She was a long-time member of Zions Evangelical Lutheran Church, Weatherly, and active with the Busy Bees. She was a leader for many years for the Carbon County 4-H Club and served as an officer for the Conservation District of Carbon County.
All who knew Ann, especially the residents of Lehigh Twp. and Lausanne Twp., knew that she placed her heart and soul into the L&L Fire Company Auxiliary with her close lady friends to help ensure fire company protection for residents.
Private services were held Saturday at the Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly. 570-427-4231.
Carrying their Nana to her final resting place of Union Cemetery, Weatherly, were grandsons, Troy Gregory, Brad Gregory, Blake Gregory, Austin Gregory, Evan Gregory, Josh Parkins and Daryl Gebhardt.
Contributions in Ann's memory can be sent to the L&L Fire Company, 390 S. Lehigh Gorge Drive, Weatherly, PA 18255, and Zions Evangelical Lutheran Church, 335 Third St., Weatherly, PA 18255.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 17, 2020