|
|
Ann Dolan of Hazleton passed away peacefully late Friday evening surrounded by her loving family.
Born and raised in Hazleton, she was the oldest of eight children to Frances Caputo Kostic and the late Andrew J. Kostic.
Annie was a member of the first graduating class at Bishop Hafey High School, Class of 1972. She received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from College Misericordia and master's degree from Millersville University. Throughout her professional career, she also attended many continuing education courses.
Annie's nursing career included working at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville; St. Luke's Village, Hazleton; St. Joseph's Hospital, Hazleton; and as an E.R. nursing supervisor at Hazleton General Hospital. Prior to retiring in 2017, she was employed by the Hazleton Area School District as a school nurse for 16 years, beginning in McAdoo Heights and then at the Hazleton Area High School. She held the position of chairperson of health services her last year of employment.
She continued her dedication to patients and worked part-time as a supervisor at the Hazleton General E.R. while employed by the school district.
Annie was well respected in the medical community for her passion of health care, education and dedication and willingness to help those in need.
Above all, Annie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She spent countless hours as a baseball, basketball and football "mom," cheering her sons on during their games. She loved family gatherings, trips to the beach and holidays, as well as hosting Sunday dinners of spaghetti and meatballs. The joy of her life was her granddaughter, Julia, who lovingly called Annie, "Nona."
She was well-known for her creation of beautiful arts and crafts. For many years she held fall craft shows, displaying her pieces. Many family and friend's homes are adorned with her art.
Having deep faith, she was a life member of Annunciation Parish, Church of St. Gabriel. She had a special devotion to the Blessed Mother and recited the rosary daily.
Annie will forever be remembered for her gifts of caring and loving and her special greeting, "Hello, Love."
In addition to her father, Andrew James Kostic, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tim Dolan, on Feb. 14; and a sister, Gloriosa Kostic.
In addition to her mother, Francis Kostic, she is survived by her loving and devoted sons, Damien Dolan and wife, Jessica; Ethan Dolan; Travis Dolan, and cherished granddaughter, Julia, all of Hazleton; and the following brothers and sisters, twin sister, Mary Kostic, Elysburg; Thomas Kostic and wife, Patty, Hazleton; Casey McGrory and husband, Kevin, Hazleton; Andrew Kostic and wife, Lori, Hazleton; David Kostic and wife, Christine, Barnesville; and Mark Kostic and companion, Julie Bersavage, Beaver Meadows. Also surviving are aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A special thank you to the staff at Fritzingertown Senior Living Community and The Laurels.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in Annunciation Parish, Church of St. Gabriel, Hazleton. Interment will follow privately in the parish cemetery.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the Mass in the church.
Donations in memory of Annie made to , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or the Hazleton Animal Shelter, 101 N. Poplar St., Hazleton, PA 18201.
To leave a sympathy message or for information, please visit www.conahan funeralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 1, 2019