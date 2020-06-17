|
|
Ann E. Barkus, 81, formerly of Garfield Street, passed away Sunday in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital surrounded by her family.
Born in Pardeesville, she was the daughter of the late Dominic and Anna (Mechinus) Kinney and was a member of Most Precious Blood Church, Hazleton.
She was the co-owner of Barkus Service Station, Diamond Avenue and Cedar Street. She was a lifelong Republican and was an avid Trump supporter. She worked for over 50 years as an inspector in the local polls and also worked at Sweet Adeline's and Chaskin's Jewelers. She was very proud of her Italian Heritage
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Robert Barkus, in 2007; sisters Ida Kimock and Grace Swet; and brother, Nunzio Kinney; as well as Salvadore Kinney, an United States Marine who was MIA/KIA in the Korean War and was never repatriated.
Surviving are her son, Robert Barkus and his wife, Jackie, Wilkes-Barre; daughters, Sally Campanaro, Sugarloaf Twp.; and Susan Cussat and her husband, Dan, Drums; grandchildren, Cassie Cussat; Danny Cussat and his wife, Rachael; Jimmy Campanaro and his fiancée, Julia Kobilis; and Annie Campanaro; great-grandchild, Lennon Rae Cussat; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the state restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday in Most Precious Blood Church.
Burial will be held in Most Precious Blood Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
The family will receive friends Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton.
Condolences can be entered at www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 17, 2020