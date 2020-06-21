Home

Joseph A Moran Funeral Home Inc
229 W 12Th St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-8341
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joseph A Moran Funeral Home Inc
229 W 12Th St
Hazleton, PA 18201
Ann E. Barkus Obituary
The funeral of Ann E. Barkus, formerly of Garfield Street, Hazleton, who passed away Sunday, was held Saturday from Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, Hazleton. The Rev. Anthony Generose was celebrant of a Mass of Christian Burial in Most Precious Blood Church, Hazleton. Burial will be in Most Precious Blood Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The pallbearers were Rob Barkus, Dan and Danny Cussat, Jimmy Campanaro, Johnathan Wenner and Chris Quiroz.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 21, 2020
