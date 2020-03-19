|
Ann L. (Popovich) Snyder, 73, formerly of Quakertown, passed away in Duke University Hospital, North Carolina, March 6.
She was born Jan. 12, 1947, in Hazelton to the late Wesley and Mary (Yanish) Popovich.
Following high school, she worked as a receptionist for Dr. Francis Barone in Quakertown, as a claims examiner/supervisor at Prudential AARP, Fogelsville, and as a supervisor at Reimbursement Technologies Inc., Conshohocken. She retired from RTI in 2010. Ann was also a volunteer EMT for Lifestar Ambulance and taught CPR and EMT classes for many years, where she really enjoyed giving back to the community that she loved so much.
Surviving are her daughter, Michele Fields and husband, William; son, Steven Snyder and wife, Joy; daughter, Theresa Jasion and husband, Chris; grandchildren, Micah, Avery, Berend, Seth, Dylan, Blake and Alexandra; sister, Mary (Popovich) Mazurick, Freeland; sister-in-law, Nancy (Snyder) Trinowski; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell; and her son, Mark.
Services will be held Friday at 10 a.m. in Good Shepherd Church, Drums, with immediate family only.
Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Condolences to the family may be sent to Theresa Jasion, 8004 Stony Hill Road, Wake Forest, NC 27587.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to (stjude.org) in Ann's name.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 19, 2020