Ann M. Filozof, 65, of Hazle Twp. died Nov. 21 in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
She was born in Hazleton, the daughter of the late Bert and Marie (Rogus) Van Blargen.
She was a member of Faith United Church of Christ.
Ann attended McCann School of Business and Technology, worked at Wrights Knitwear and was last employed by Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center as a payroll clerk.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Filozof, and a brother, John VanBlargen.
She is survived by her sister, Laura Zubrick and her husband, Stephen, Hazleton; her niece and caregiver, Tina Delregno and her husband, Daniel, Hazle Twp.; and several other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends and relatives may call Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.
Services will be held at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Jane Hess officiating.
Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann's memory to the Salvation Army would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 29, 2019