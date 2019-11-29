Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank J Bonin Funeral Home Inc
542-544 N Wyoming St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-3341

Ann M. Filozof

Add a Memory
Ann M. Filozof Obituary
Ann M. Filozof, 65, of Hazle Twp. died Nov. 21 in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

She was born in Hazleton, the daughter of the late Bert and Marie (Rogus) Van Blargen.

She was a member of Faith United Church of Christ.

Ann attended McCann School of Business and Technology, worked at Wrights Knitwear and was last employed by Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center as a payroll clerk.

Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Filozof, and a brother, John VanBlargen.

She is survived by her sister, Laura Zubrick and her husband, Stephen, Hazleton; her niece and caregiver, Tina Delregno and her husband, Daniel, Hazle Twp.; and several other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Friends and relatives may call Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.

Services will be held at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Jane Hess officiating.

Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann's memory to the Salvation Army would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -