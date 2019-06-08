Ann M. Hussar

Obituary Condolences Ann M. Hussar, 81, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully early Monday.



Born in Hazleton, a second generation Italian American, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Basile) Belletiere. Ann was the loving wife of John R. Hussar, and together they shared almost 60 years of marriage.



After graduating from Hazleton High School, Ann went on to attend Hazleton State General Hospital School of Nursing, from where she proudly graduated with the Class of 1958. She worked as a registered nurse for more than 55 years at the former St. Joseph Hospital, and later Lancaster Regional, from where she retired.



Ann was a devoted member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, where she participated in many of the committees and groups. She was also a very active member of her community, and served as an election judge in the East Hempfield area for many years.



Ann's homes were her pride and joy, and she received great pleasure from entertaining family and friends. She was an avid gardener and was especially known for the beautiful flowers that she grew. Ann enjoyed following all sports, but especially loved college football and was a fan of Notre Dame.



In addition to her parents, Ann was predeceased by her son, J. Patrick Hussar.



In addition to her husband, Ann is survived by her children, John R. Hussar Jr. and his wife, Denise, of Bel Air, Md.; Eric C. Hussar and his wife, Carol, of Lewisburg; and Jennifer Nichols and her partner, Debra Korth, of Frederick, Md.; grandchildren, John Tanner, Austin, Bryson, Madeline, Lily, Grace, Celia, Elizabeth, Zoe and Ava; and a sister, Connie Curran and her husband, Francis, of Hazleton.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. June 14 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, where family and friends will be received beginning at 10 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in Ann's memory be offered to Grane Hospice, 1200 Camp Hill Bypass, Camp Hill, PA 17011.

Published in Standard-Speaker on June 8, 2019