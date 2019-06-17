Services Frank J Bonin Funeral Home Inc 542-544 N Wyoming St Hazleton , PA 18201 (570) 454-3341 Ann Marie Barna

Obituary Condolences Ann Marie Barna, 90, of Beaver Meadows, died Saturday evening in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.



She was born in West Hazleton, daughter of the late John and Anna Spangler Mosgo. She was a member of St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church, where she was active with the pirohi workers, church activities and enjoyed her bingo.



She was the matriarch of her family and her life revolved around her family and she will be greatly missed by them. Prior to retiring, she was employed in the local garment industry. Ann Marie was an avid bowler, loved watching football and basketball and was a true Phillies Phanatic.



She was preceded in death by her husband, John Barna, in 1988; brothers and sisters, John, Arlene Ferry, William and Helen Kuzo; and her dear friend and companion after her husband's death, George Puhak.



She is survived by her children, Joann Balay and her husband, Joseph, Hazle Twp.; John Barna and his wife, Stephanie, Weatherly; Joseph Barna and his wife, Teresa, Weatherly; Janet Korinchock and her husband, Richard, Hazle Twp.; brother-in-law, Stanley Kuzo, Harwood; grandchildren, Joseph Balay and his wife, Jaqueline, and their children, Joseph, Katie and Sara; Amy Balay; Thomas Balay and his wife, Heather, and their children, McKenna, Molly and Jake; Kelly Knaub and her husband, Shaun, and their children, Grace and Elijah; Kristin Murphy and her husband, Shawn, and their daughter, Hazel; Dianna Barna and her companion, Andrew Mhley; Keith Barna and his wife, Miranda; Jason Barna and his wife, Brandy; Autumn Gilbert and her husband, James, and their children, Tucker and Kora; Richard Korinchock; Becky Hudock and her husband, David; and Adam Korinchock and his wife, Jaclyn; and several nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. John's B.C. Church, Hazleton. Friends and relatives may call at the church from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the funeral.



Interment will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann Marie's Memory to the or the M.S. Foundation, would be appreciated by the family.



Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.

Published in Standard-Speaker on June 17, 2019