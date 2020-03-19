|
|
Ann Marie Stanek, 76, of Bloomsburg, passed away peacefully at home Monday.
She was born March 20, 1943, in Hazleton, the youngest of seven children to Elizabeth (Slivka) and Sam Patton. She graduated from Hazleton High School, Class of 1961. She also attended courses at McCann School of Business and Luzerne County Community College.
She married Robert "Bobby" S. Stanek on Jan. 5, 1963, and they spent 42 loving years together until his passing on Oct. 2, 2005.
She held numerous clerical positions while living in Hazleton until 2000, when she and her husband moved to Danville to be closer to her daughter and family. There she worked at Geisinger Medical Center and also at her son-in-law's home health agency for 15 years.
Ann Marie greatly enjoyed interacting with and talking to people - she never met anyone who stayed a stranger. She tried to be encouraging and look at the bright side for those going through struggles. Her motto was, "Everything happens for a reason."
Ann Marie loved all of her pets over the years, but was especially close to her last dog, Sadie, who had been a constant companion.
In addition to her parents and husband, Bobby Stanek, she was preceded in death by sisters, Justine, Wilma, Irene and Margaret; and brother, Francis.
She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Maureen Polakowski and husband, Ed; granddaughter, Emily Polakowski and partner, Theo Beyene; sister, Elizabeth Bott, Derby, Kan.; family friends, Penny and David Gingrich, Lynette Benshoff and Mary Laubach; and her special friend of over ten years, Melvin Lynn Sr., Sunbury, with whom she enjoyed many dinners and outings with.
Although, sadly, dementia affected her memory of people and places, Ann Marie maintained her feisty and spirited personality to the end. She was able to stay in her home, thanks to the many wonderful caregivers who provided friendship, companionship and love.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Danville.
Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
The family will provide flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Resource Center, PO Box 439, Bloomsburg, PA 17815 or https://nokillarc.org/donate.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brady Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 19, 2020