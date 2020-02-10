|
Ann Tedesco of Hazleton passed away peacefully early Saturday morning at Manor of St. Luke Village, Hazleton, with her loving sons at her bedside.
Born and raised in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Salvadore and Mary (Joseph) Correll and a life resident of the area.
Ann was a 1940 graduate of Hazleton High School. Upon graduation, she was a sewing machine operator in the local garment industry until her marriage in 1947 to the love of her life, Frank (Kelly) Tedesco.
After marriage, Kelly and Ann started their family and Ann became a homemaker. Although typical for the era, she was an exceptional wife and mother, raising her sons on homemade dinners and catering to their every need. Anyone who knew her sons knew she was the star in their eyes and that's all that ever mattered to her.
Growing up in a home where music was always played, she continued that tradition filling her own home from dusk to dawn with classical and jazz music and her favorite artist, Frank Sinatra.
Ann's favorite pastimes were doing The New York Times crossword puzzles and discussing politics. She was a passionate and proud Democrat and defended her party's beliefs.
Having devout faith, Ann was a life member of Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church.
Although Ann's family grieves her loss, they know it was time for Ann to join her husband, son and siblings in heaven and will remember her in a way that honors her spirit.
Preceding in death was her husband, Frank (Kelly) Tedesco, in 1982; son, Frank L. Tedesco, in 2013; brothers, Michael, Samuel and Neil Correll; and sisters, Jenny Matuella, Rose Delese and Grace Hamershock.
Surviving are her loving and devoted sons, Larry Tedesco and Mary Therese Tedesco, Allentown; Dennis Tedesco, primary caregiver for many years, Hazleton; Don Tedesco and Therese Tedesco, Hazleton; and daughter-in-law, Mary Beth Tedesco, Conyngham. Also surviving are "Mom Moms" cherished grandchildren, Rebecca L. DeHaven, Jennifer A. Surmick, Frank J. and Christopher L. Tedesco, Elizabeth A. Shrader, Carrie A. Tedesco, Michele Fritts, Kelly Flynn, Tina Nelson and Don Tedesco; and 18 treasured great-grandchildren.
The family thanks the staff of St. Luke Manor for their loving, tender care and Maylath Hospice for their comfort care in Ann's final days.
A funeral will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday from Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in Queen of Heaven Parish, Our Lady of Grace Church, Hazleton.
Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Family and Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Donations in memory of Ann may be made to Catholic Social Services, 214 W. Walnut St., Unit 1, Hazleton, PA 18201
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 10, 2020