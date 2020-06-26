|
Anna "Ann" C. Krzemien, 89, formerly of West Hazleton and the Hazlewood Apartments, Hazle Twp., passed away suddenly Tuesday afternoon.
She was born in Milnesville, daughter of he late Stephen and Anna Karmonick Hiza, and resided in West Hazleton for most of her life.
Ann was a homemaker and also had worked at Boscov's at the Laurel Mall in the ladies department.
She was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Transfiguration Church, West Hazleton, and St. Cecelia's Choir in the church.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Edward G. Krzemien, on Sept. 15, 2014; a grandson, Andrew J. Krzemien Jr.; her brother, Stephen Hiza; sisters, Adeline Seliga and Joanne "Shirley" Keinath. She was the last surviving member of her parents and siblings.
Surviving are her beloved children, Andrew Krzemien and his wife, Karen, Eatonton, Ga.; Gregory Krzemien and his wife, Joanne, Orefield; Paula Krzemien, Bethlehem; Edward C. Krzemien and his wife, Wendy, Allentown; five grandchildren, Stephen, Kathryn Ann, Karyn Rose, Matthew and Ashley; one great-granddaughter, Lucy; and two special nieces, Karen Keinath, Springfield; and Michelle Clark, New Holland. Several other nieces and nephews also survive.
A private graveside service with Rite of Committal Prayers will be held at the convenience of the family in Calvary Cemetery, Drums, with the Rev. Brian J. Clarke, pastor of Holy Name of Jesus Parish, officiating.
A memorial Mass will be announced at a future date by the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in her memory be made to the Capital Campaign Fund, Holy Name of Jesus Parish Center, c/o 213 W. Green St., West Hazleton, PA 18202.
Hilary J. Bonin Funeral home, 99 W. Green St., West Hazleton, is assisting the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 26, 2020