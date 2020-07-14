|
|
Anna C. Witner, 81, of Weatherly passed away Sunday at St. Luke's Manor, Hazleton, after a lengthy illness.
Born April 6, 1939, in Tamanend, she was the daughter of the late George and Beatrice (Harris) Frye and was the loving wife of Alburtis C. Witner II. The couple would have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on July 21.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Florence Gerhard and Betty Fulk; and brother, Oliver Frye.
She is survived by her children, Alburtis C. Witner III and wife, Denise, Sicklerville, N.J.; Anita (Witner) Irving and husband, John, Hazle Twp.; and Brian Witner and wife, Janet, Weatherly. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Stacey Abbate and husband, Patrick; Alburtis C. "Chuck" Witner IV and wife, Katie; Nathan Witner and wife, Melissa; Adam Witner; Jeremy Witner and wife, Rachel; Jeffrey Witner and wife, Amanda; and John Irving.
Surviving siblings include George Frye, Sellersville; Richard Frye and his wife, Tina, Pennsburg; Gerald Frye and his wife, Alice, Corydon, Ind.; Georgine Davidheiser, Telford; and Dolores Kletzing, Weatherly.
She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren, whom she loved and adored, Noah, Abigail, Megan, Kaden, Cassidy, Alexandria, Adriana, Grace and Massimo "Mino." Twenty-eight nieces and nephews also survive. Lastly, also surviving are her sister-in-law, Sharon DeMelfi and husband, Joseph; and brother-in-law, Ronald Witner and wife, Judy, with whom she had a very close bond.
Anna was a member of Zions Lutheran Church and served for many years as troop leader for Brownie Troop No. 287. She always loved being in the presence of children, especially her great-grandchildren, who brought her great joy. An avid bingo player, she also loved camping, game nights with family, bowling and going to the casino.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly, 570-427-4231.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. from the funeral home. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of services.
Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Weatherly.
Memorials in Anna's name may be made to Citizens Fire Company, 107 Spring St., Weatherly, PA 18255.
Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Anna may be made by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 14, 2020