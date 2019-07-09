Services Hilary J Bonin Funeral Home 99 W Green St West Hazleton , PA 18202 (570) 454-5201 Anna Kotch

Add a Memory Share This Page Email Anna Kotch, 102, passed away peacefully at Providence Place Assisted Living on Friday.



She was born Anna Eleanor Zankofski on Aug. 20, 1916, in Hazleton, daughter of William and Mary Zankofski. Anna was the last survivor of six siblings: Helen (Cheslock), Mary (Cheslock) and Stella (Stepanitis), William Zane, and Frank Zankofski.



She was a devout Catholic and parishioner of Ss. Peter and Paul Lithuanian Church and later Holy Name of Jesus Parish in West Hazleton.



Anna was preceded in death by her husband, John Kotch, in 1980.



To those who knew her, she was a selfless individual who always put the needs of others ahead of her own, living a life of compassion and devotion to God and her family. On the lighter side, she loved Hershey's Kisses and always was fond of sharing with family, friends or even a passing acquaintance.



She is survived by a son. Jackie (Jake) Kotch formerly of Beech Mountain Lakes, now residing at Providence Place in Drums; and daughter, Jane Kruse, Newark, Del. Jane is married to Dr. Richard Kruse, formerly of West Hazleton, an orthopaedic surgeon at Nemours AI DuPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Del. The family includes three grandchildren, whom she adored: Meredith Kruse, Phoenixville; Victoria Kruse, Philadelphia; and Amelia Kruse, Boulder, Colo.; and their devoted family dog, Cooper. Also surviving is Marianne Zane, a sister-in-law, Harleysville.



The family has heartfelt appreciation of the extraordinary love and support given to Anna by Providence Place and Maylath Hospice.



A viewing will be held Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Parish, formerly Transfiguration Church, 213 W. Green St., West Hazleton, directly followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. and interment at Ss. Peter and Paul Lithuanian Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anna's name to the Transfiguration School Renovation Project. Please mail donations to Holy Name of Jesus Parish, 213 W. Green St., West Hazleton, PA 18202.



Hilary J. Bonin Funeral Home, 99 W. Green St., West Hazleton, is assisting the family.

