Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
669 W Butler Dr
Drums, PA 18222
(570) 788-0977

Anna L. Belko

Add a Memory
Anna L. Belko Obituary
Anna L. Belko, 89, of Hazle Twp., passed away Thursday at Timber Ridge Health Care Center, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Philadelphia on June 4, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Kathryn Mumaw. She was raised by her aunt and uncle in West Hazleton when she was young.

She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Sixth and Vine streets, Hazleton.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by brothers, William, Lewis and Harry Mumaw; and sisters, Doris Mumaw, Kathleen Good, Jacqueline Lee and Marion Rogers.

Surviving are her daughter, Cheryl Kokinda and her husband, Richard, Drums; grandson, Nicholas Kokinda, Frederick, Md.; sister, Emily Brunk, Indianapolis, Ind.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Sky View Memorial Park, Hometown.

Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -